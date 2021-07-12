England captain Harry Kane sends video to toddler with brain cancer
England captain Harry Kane surprised the family of a two-year-old boy who has a brain tumour, by sending them a video ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Kane told Harry Crick and his family, from Elmswell, Suffolk, he hoped to "put a smile" on their faces by winning Sunday's match.
In the video, he said to young Harry's brother Olly, 10: "I hear your brother's going through a tough time."
Kane sent the video on Saturday ahead of England's defeat by Italy.
The striker wished Harry all the best in fighting an embryonal tumour.
"Hi Olly, how you doing, mate? I hear your brother's going through a tough time," he said.
"I just wanted to wish you all the best and wish your brother all the best, not just from me but from all the England team and staff as well.
"Hopefully we can put a smile on your face tomorrow night, but I just wanted to send my best wishes.
"All the best, guys."
Harry was diagnosed with the rare brain cancer on December 17 2020, after he became unwell with a cold and was unsteady on his feet.
He had surgery to remove a tumour the size of a tennis ball at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Christmas Eve, followed by several chemotherapy sessions.
His father Matt, 32, said the video message was "absolutely amazing".
"We're all going through a really tough time at the moment and when we received it, yes, it put a smile on everybody's face.
"It's incredible that the man of the moment took time out of his day to do this, the day before the biggest football game of his career to date."
Mr Crick said his son's brain tumour was "very aggressive and very rare".
They are currently in Germany where Harry is undergoing proton beam therapy to tackle the remaining tumour cells.
The treatment could normally take place in Manchester, "but due to the pandemic, there are delays and Harry cannot afford to wait", said Mr Crick.
Hugh Adams, of the charity Brain Tumour Research, said: "It was really wonderful to see that Harry Kane has sent a message of support to little Harry and his family, on this most important of footballing weekends."
He also thanked Kane "for helping to shine a light on this cruel disease".
