Ipswich murder inquiry begins after man found injured
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died after being found injured at a property.
Suffolk Police were called to Norwich Road in Ipswich on Friday at about 16:55 BST.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later further arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives said they believed it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the local community.
Suffolk Police appealed for further information.
