Suffolk Magpie pub sign damage closes A140
- Published
A pub sign which famously straddles a main road has been damaged, causing the route to be closed.
The Magpie sign over the A140 at Little Stonham in Suffolk, which is more than a century old, was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.
Suffolk County Council said the road had been closed between the Earl Stonham junction and the Mickfield junction so repairs could take place.
Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.
Experts from Mid Suffolk District Council were working with the pub owners to decide what will happen to the sign and a crane is being brought in to potentially take it down.
A spokesman said: "For everyone's safety, a temporary road closure has had to be put in place while work is carried out to make the structure safe.
"This will not only remove the danger posed to drivers by the damaged structure, but will also allow for repairs to be carried out which are sympathetic to the sign's character and history."
The district council said it was working to "safely reopen the road later" on Wednesday.
2/2 Please be advised that local alternatives roads are available, but only for smaller vehicles. HGVs please ensure you follow the official diversion route.— Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) July 7, 2021
Full diversion route details can be found online via https://t.co/PXgfPA7a93 #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/2Ktcqyghcb
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk