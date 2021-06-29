Lowestoft: Mark Bedwell jailed for drain cleaner attack on police
A wanted man who used a child's water pistol gun to spray drain cleaner at two police officers has been jailed for six years.
Mark Bedwell, 51, of Tonning Street, Lowestoft, squirted the liquid during a police operation to arrest him for extradition to the US.
The two Suffolk officers required treatment at a specialist burns unit after sustaining "serious injuries".
Bedwell pleaded guilty on Monday to two offences at Ipswich Crown Court.
The attack happened during a joint Suffolk and Metropolitan Police operation.
He received the prison sentence for two counts of unlawfully and maliciously throwing a corrosive fluid, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.
Det Insp Matt Adams, of Lowestoft CID, said it reflected the "severity and seriousness of the incident".
"Both officers have outlined how it has had a significantly detrimental effect on them," he said.
"The physical pain and discomfort both experienced afterwards has alleviated, but the mental trauma remains for both."
The officers had gone to Bedwell's home in a pre-planned operation to arrest him for offences and to extradite him to the US, Suffolk police said.
He fled after dousing the officers, but was later arrested at James Paget Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk, after another officer spotted he had turned up with a broken ankle.
The officers had been already taken to the same hospital following the attack in the early hours of 5 December 2019.
Both men received "serious injuries", with burns and blistering to their faces, necks, heads and hands, the force said.
One officer was discharged from hospital the same day, while the other was treated overnight.
Both needed further treatment at Broomfield Hospital's burns unit in Chelmsford, Essex.
The Metropolitan Police said it did not know what charges Bedwell faced in the US, while Suffolk police said they were solely assisting with the arrest at the time of the attack.
