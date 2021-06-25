Bury St Edmunds stab victim named as Neil Charles
A man who died in hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of Sunday has been named by police.
Neil Charles was discovered by officers in Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at about 03:55 BST.
A post-mortem examination found the 47 year old, who came from the town, died from a single stab wound to the chest.
A man in his 50s and another in his teens, both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, have been released on police bail.
Suffolk Police said it was believed to be "an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community".
Detectives are appealing for witnesses.
