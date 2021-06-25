Latitude Festival 2021 to be government test event
Organisers of Latitude have announced the festival will go ahead next month, as part of the government's series of test events.
The four-day event is due to be held at Henham Park in Suffolk from 22 July - three days after the government expects to lift all limits on social contact.
Musical headliners include Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club.
It will be part of the government event research programme.
