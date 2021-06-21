BBC News

Suffolk Day: 'We have much to celebrate about our county'

image copyrightColin John Baldwin
image captionOne group went for a Suffolk Day solstice sunrise swim in Southwold

Communities have come together for a special day celebrating Suffolk.

Suffolk Day, held annually on 21 June, applauds the county known for quaint villages, horseracing at Newmarket and 50 miles (80km) of coastline.

As part of the day, some people took a Summer Solstice dip in the sea, while others received special Suffolk Day medals, designed by Maggi Hambling.

Paul Bishop, chairman of Clare Town Council, said there was "much to celebrate" about the county.

He said: "As the most easterly county, the sun shines on us first; we are famous for our wide Suffolk skies, beautiful beaches, unspoilt heathland, rich heritage, timber-framed cottages and ancient buildings.

"We have much to celebrate about our past and about our future, too, with innovative businesses, renewable energy, national investment and world-class creativity, arts and culture, all on our doorstep."

image captionSchoolchildren from Birchwood and Holbrook primary schools were learning about Suffolk's heritage
image captionJeremy Mauger, who has been a volunteer with Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) for 20 years and volunteers hundreds of hours for the emergency responders each year, received a Suffolk Day medal
image captionSo did Linda Hoggarth, from mid-Suffolk, who has spent a lifetime of work improving the lives of people with disabilities. HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare the Countess of Euston presented the medals, designed by Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling
image copyrightColin John Baldwin
image captionSunrise was 04:31 BST at Southwold on the longest day of the year

