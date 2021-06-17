Homes in Beccles and Halesworth without power after storms
- Published
Hundreds of homes were left without power overnight following storms.
UK Power Networks said 499 customers lost electricity in Beccles, Suffolk, from 02:46 BST to 05:56, due to a fallen tree.
In Halesworth, 138 customers were without power after an overhead line fault was reported at about 06:00.
UK Power Networks said it would "continue to monitor the forecast and have additional resources in place if required".
During the night, lightning was seen across Suffolk, with temperatures not dropping much below 19C (66F).
A yellow warning for thunderstorms issued by the Met Office remains in place until Saturday morning.
A spokesman for UK Power Networks said in Halesworth "power was interrupted to 138 customers at 06:04 after an overhead line fault, with 98 of these customers restored at 07:25".
Power had mostly been restored at 09:14.
The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused.
