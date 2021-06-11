Bodies of men in 2014 speedboat crash near Lowestoft yet to be found
The bodies of two men whose speedboat capsized seven years ago are yet to be found, an inquest heard.
Andrew Porter, 46, Malcolm Sayer, 79, and Peter Chambers, 43, set off from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 10 March 2014 to recover fishing equipment.
Their craft was later discovered with the propeller snagged in a fishing line. Mr Chambers's body was found, but the other two men were not recovered.
Suffolk coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned their inquests to 2 August.
The brief hearings for Mr Porter and Mr Sayer were told that the trio set off from Great Yarmouth, where they all lived, at about 10:15 GMT, to recover fishing equipment previously laid.
Reading from a statement, coroner's officer Paul Sermons said: "Less than four hours later the coastguard was called when debris was seen in the sea 100 metres (328ft) from Lowestoft.
"The coastguard found the speedboat capsized with the propeller snagged by fishing line."
The debris was discovered off the coast of Ness Point, Britain's most easterly point.
