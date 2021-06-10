Kesgrave schoolboy shooting trial: Accused told boy to get in to car
- Published
A 16-year-old accused of trying to kill a schoolboy he shot in the face has told a court he wanted him to get in a car and "take him off somewhere".
The victim, aged 15 at the time, was wounded as he left for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September.
The defendant told Ipswich Crown Court jurors he wanted to take the boy a place such a forest, adding: "I wanted to scare him."
He denies attempted murder and three other charges.
Jurors have heard the incident left the victim with "devastating and life-changing injuries" and he remains "partially paralysed".
The defendant told the jury that on the morning of the incident he told the other boy to "get in the car".
"I wanted him to get in so I could take him off somewhere, like Rendlesham Forest. I wanted to scare him.
"I thought I'd drive off, produce the shotgun, maybe shooting past him or at the ground or not at all, I wasn't sure.
"The reason was all the humiliation and fear he caused me. I wanted him to understand how I felt for years. I was hoping he'd be in such a state I'd change him.
"I needed to show him what it was like to be scared, to be fearful."
The boy did not get in the car, jurors heard, and the defendant said: "I was panicking, I wasn't sure what to do, I thought I could scare him into getting in. I pulled it out [the gun] and pointed it at him."
He had earlier said he started taking anti-depressant tablets aged 14.
When asked what was going on to make him take the pills, he said: "A combination of humiliation and bullying" caused by the victim... "and my parents arguing. I felt upset, I felt quite alone".
Jurors were also told of examples of messages, either on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram or using PS4 consoles.
One between the defendant and the wounded boy, from March 2020, has a video clip of the accused pointing an air rifle at the camera, saying: "I will shoot you, I promise."
The defendant told the court: "It's a quote from a meme, I'm saying it in a funny accent. That's [the injured boy] filming it, and laughing, just me and him."
He added: "It's quite normal, just us messing around."
The court was told on another occasion, after messages at 01:30 BST to the victim went unanswered, the defendant responded: "So you have chosen death."
"It's a quote from a meme, maybe Lord of the Rings," he said.
Jurors have been told the defendant has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to the boy.
The trial continues.
