Liam Scarlett: Inquest opens into former Royal Ballet choreographer's death
- Published
An inquest has opened into the death of internationally-known choreographer Liam Scarlett.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Mr Scarlett, 35, died at Ipswich Hospital on 16 April having been admitted "due to a cardiac arrest".
He left the Royal Ballet last year after claims of sexual misconduct, but was cleared of any wrongdoing.
The court heard he had been taken to hospital "following an attempted hanging".
Scarlett had joined the Royal Ballet in 2006 as a dancer and retired six years later to dedicate himself to choreography.
The artist-in-residence was responsible for creating some of the company's major recent shows, including a new production of Swan Lake in 2018.
He was suspended from his job in August 2019 after allegations of misconduct with students emerged.
The Royal Ballet cleared him after an independent investigation, but the choreographer left the company.
At the inquest, a brief statement was read out saying Mr Scarlett, from Bramford, Suffolk, had been "admitted to Ipswich Hospital on 12 April due to a cardiac arrest following an attempted hanging.
"Following discussion with his family it was decided it was in his interest to stop active treatment and keep him comfortable due to the poor prognosis."
Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the case pending an internal case review.
