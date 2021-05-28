Beccles street sign blunder changes Alexandra Road to Alexander
By Alex(andra) Pope
A street inadvertently changed sex when the wrong street sign was installed.
Alexandra Road in Beccles became Alexander Road after the East Suffolk Council blunder.
Samantha Alexander, who lives in the street, said she "loved it" when she spotted the error, first reported in the Beccles and Bungay Journal, saying: "It was comic and funny that it was changed to our name."
The council said it had since removed the sign and would replace it.
"I couldn't help but smile at the new street sign at the top of our road", Mrs Alexander, 34, posted on Facebook.
Most of her neighbours agreed with her and "thought it was funny", she said.
She noticed the new sign had been removed on Thursday, and said: "I would have loved to have kept it and put it in the back garden."
She is now planning on contacting the council to see if her family can keep it.
Mrs Alexander, a reflexologist, said family members also thought it was "great" the street shared their name, just for a short while.
A spokeswoman for the council said: "We are aware that a street sign had been installed which contained a spelling error.
"This sign has now been removed and will be replaced as soon as possible."
