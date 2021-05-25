Man arrested in Sudbury 'bags of bones' murder investigation
A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of human bones in a river.
The remains were found in two bin bags in the River Stour near Croft Bridge in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August, prompting a murder inquiry.
Tests revealed the remains were of a man of "athletic or muscular build" but no cause of death or any form of identification were established.
Suffolk Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Sudbury on Tuesday.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and is being questioned by detectives.
Police said a second man was also arrested in relation to drugs offences but not in connection with the discovery of the human remains.
Following the original discovery, additional remains were later found during searches of the river and confirmed to be from the same person.
Police said tests to establish the timescale in which the victim died are continuing, as were efforts to identify him through the comparison of DNA across national and international databases.
Officers are searching a property in Sudbury following the two arrests and this work was expected to continue into Wednesday, the force added.
Detectives have continued to appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near to the river in the week preceding the discovery to come forward.
They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen black bin bags in unusual locations, such as ditches or hedgerows.
