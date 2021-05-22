Horse stuck between trees in Sudbury is rescued by fire crews
- Published
A 28-year-old horse had to be rescued by firefighters when he got stuck between trees.
Eddie was found wedged among the thicket in Ballingdon Hill, Sudbury, on Friday morning.
Crews cut away branches and used specialist animal rescue equipment to free him.
Owner Caroline Phillips said Eddie's "antics are getting worse in his old age" but it was a "good job" he was "a calm old boy".
Thanking firefighters on Facebook, she said: "We all love him dearly even though more grey hairs have appeared after today."
