Horse stuck between trees in Sudbury is rescued by fire crews

Published
image copyrightSuffolk Fire and Rescue
image captionEddie got stuck between trees at Baillingdon Hill in Sudbury

A 28-year-old horse had to be rescued by firefighters when he got stuck between trees.

Eddie was found wedged among the thicket in Ballingdon Hill, Sudbury, on Friday morning.

Crews cut away branches and used specialist animal rescue equipment to free him.

Owner Caroline Phillips said Eddie's "antics are getting worse in his old age" but it was a "good job" he was "a calm old boy".

Thanking firefighters on Facebook, she said: "We all love him dearly even though more grey hairs have appeared after today."

image copyrightSuffolk Fire and Rescue
image captionSuffolk Fire and Rescue sent three crews to help free Eddie

