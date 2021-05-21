Kesgrave schoolboy shooting trial: Mum screamed 'what have you done?'
- Published
Jurors at the trial of a boy accused of shooting another teenager were played a recording of the victim's mother screaming "what have you done?".
The victim, aged 15 at the time, was wounded as he left for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September.
The 16-year-old defendant walked out of a courtroom visibly upset after the audio was played.
He denies attempted murder and four related charges.
Ipswich Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the victim leaving his home on the Grange Farm housing estate at 08:39 BST, for the first day of term.
Soon afterwards, out of sight of the camera, a single gunshot was heard, and the injured boy's mother screamed three times "what have you done?".
The defendant bowed his head and lifted his hand to his face as the recording was played.
He appeared visibly upset as court officers escorted him out of the dock, and there was a break in proceedings.
The trial had earlier heard the victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he was left with "devastating and life-changing injuries" after suffering a stroke and has been "partially paralysed".
Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC said the boys had known each other since primary school and were believed to be friends at the time of the incident.
Mr Karmy-Jones said the defendant had driven his father's car and waited for over an hour for the victim to leave his home before shooting him in the face at "close range" with his grandfather's Beretta shotgun.
The court heard that the defendant would often speak of how the victim would "bully him".
It was said the victim would often "slap" the defendant over the head in school, but it was "nothing serious" and that they remained friends despite the "playful fighting".
The trial continues.