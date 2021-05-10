Lowestoft firefighters rescue kittiwake from netting
Firefighters have rescued a kittiwake caught in netting that had been criticised for stopping the endangered birds from nesting on buildings.
Lowestoft fire station said staff were called to Station Square in the town at about 17:30 BST on Sunday to release the trapped seabird.
Last week, the RSPB posted a video on Twitter showing a kittiwake trying to reach ledges on local buildings.
The conservation charity has called for the nets to be removed.
The kittiwake is on the conservation "red list", meaning it has the highest conservation priority with species needing urgent action.
