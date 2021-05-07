Elections 2021: Suffolk votes in council and PCC elections
Results are due to be declared over four days following Thursday's voting for councillors and the next Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in Suffolk.
The county council is expected to announce its results on Friday afternoon. All seats are up for grabs at what has been a Tory-run authority.
The declaration by Ipswich Borough Council is also expected on Friday evening.
The PCC result is expected to come in on Saturday evening.
Ipswich is Labour-run and 18 of its 48 seats were up for election on Thursday.
The county elected Conservative PCC Tim Passmore for a second time in 2016, and he is standing again.
There are a small number of seats up for grabs at three other district councils due to vacancies.
A by-election for one seat at Babergh District Council is expected to be declared on Friday.
By-elections at East Suffolk Council (two wards) and West Suffolk Council (six wards) are due to be counted on Monday.
