Suffolk fire crews tackle thatched roof in Hundon
- Published
Up to 50 firefighters have spent about two hours tackling a blaze that has left the roof of a thatched cottage partially destroyed.
Crews from across Suffolk were called to the property on Clockhall Lane, Hundon, at 17:33 BST on Thursday.
The blaze was put out by 19:31, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.
Thirteen appliances, including one from Beccles which is 60 miles away, were sent to the village, which is near Haverhill.
