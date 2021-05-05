National Lottery-winning nurse plans to buy Caribbean home
A nurse who has worked throughout Covid plans to retire and buy a home in the Caribbean after winning the lottery.
Teresa Robinson, of Woodbridge in Suffolk, won £10,000 per month for a year after matching five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on 15 April.
The 65-year-old said she hoped the win would enable her and her partner to spend more time with his family on the island of Nevis.
Ms Robinson said she was "bouncing off the walls" when she checked her ticket.
She and her partner, 62-year-old self-employed builder Charlie Hobson, were at home drinking tea when they realised they had won.
"When I scanned my ticket and heard the winning sound I expected to see enough for a little treat for our supper, not for a second was I expecting £10,000 a month for the year," she said.
"I was bouncing off the walls but Charlie, calm as you like, looked at it and simply said, 'I knew we'd win it one day', gave me a kiss and went outside to carry on building our extension!"
The nurse, who plans to retire in June after 35 years' service, said their celebrations were "a little muted" as she was working all weekend.
"My first purchase as a National Lottery winner wasn't too frivolous either, a packet of wooden pegs from the village shop," she said.
Ms Robinson said working through the pandemic had been testing.
"At time it's been truly horrendous," she said.
"Having said that, I'm proud to have served my community throughout the pandemic and feel that I have earned my retirement and the lazy days we will spend on Nevis, once it's safe to travel."
She said the couple had been to Nevis many times but due to both their jobs they "could never stay long enough".
"Now we are hatching a plan to buy a home there so we can spend months at a time on the island, enjoying everything it has to offer and catching up with family," she said.
