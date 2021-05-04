Covid-19: Ipswich's Great East Run cancelled due to virus impact
A half marathon that would normally see thousands of runners cross the finish line near Ipswich Town's stadium has been cancelled for 2021.
Organisers of the Great East Run said they made the "difficult decision" to cancel this year's edition due to "operational challenges" relating to the impact of Covid-19.
The 13.1-mile (21km) event, which starts and finishes in Ipswich, was due to take place on 26 September.
Entrants will be given a full refund.
The Great Run Company, which also organises events including the Great North Run on Tyneside, said: "We have had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year's Great East Run.
"Unfortunately, some specific operational challenges relating to the availability of suppliers, and changes to our wider calendar of events due to the impact of Covid-19, mean we are unable to deliver the event this year.
"Everyone who has already purchased a place in the event will be contacted by email with details of their refund."
Organisers said they would have more information regarding the 2022 Great East Run in November.
Last year's event was also cancelled due to the pandemic.
The event normally sees thousands of participants run through Holywells Park, past Ipswich's waterfront, under the Orwell Bridge and finish at Portman Road.
Kevin Ward, from Kesgrave in Suffolk, who had entered this year's event, said he was "really disappointed" to hear it had been cancelled.
He said: "It's a real shame to hear the Great East Run has been cancelled as I really didn't expect it given it wasn't until September.
"I love running but it can be tough to motivate yourself on cold, windy or rainy days so having events like the Great East Run to aim for is great."
