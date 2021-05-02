Five men arrested over late-night stab attack in Lowestoft
A group of men has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a late-night attack.
The victim, 21, sustained life-threatening injuries in the stabbing in St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, at 23:35 BST on Saturday, police said.
He was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston before being transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge with a single wound.
Five men, aged between 20 and 24, were being held.
Police said it was believed the parties were known to each other and there was no wider threat to the public.
Officers added they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
Cordons remain in both St Peter's Street and Yeovil Road, while inquiries are under way
