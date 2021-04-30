Election 2021: Children with English as second language 'need more support'
- Published
There are fears an education gap is "becoming bigger and bigger" due to the pandemic for children where English is not their first language. Funmil Akinriboya, founder of the BME Suffolk Support Group, wants to see greater support for parents and children. Ahead of the local elections, how would parties tackle the issue?
The non-profit organisation helps ethnic minority groups and people on low incomes who live in Ipswich and Suffolk.
"One of the big issues we've seen people coming to us with is young people and education," Ms Akinriboya said. "They realise the gap is becoming bigger and bigger.
"So many of them are saying the same thing - education needs to support them where the children have been behind in their education, especially during Covid."
Parents want to see a mix of extra tutoring for their children and education for parents who may not understand parts of the curriculum, having never gone through the British education system.
Below, each of the main political parties in Suffolk (listed alphabetically) set out their plans to tackle the issue ahead of the local elections on 6 May.
Conservative
"Children for whom English is an additional language have been impacted by lockdown because the best way to support their language development is immersion in the English-speaking environment of the classroom.
"Suffolk Conservatives will ensure the county council works collaboratively with schools to ensure their recovery plans address these children's needs. We will also particularly encourage families to enrol their children in the government-funded summer holiday activity scheme being run across Suffolk."
Green Party
"The Green Party strongly believes in lifelong education, and that those whose second language is English will be held back from playing a full role in society, if there is not sufficient language training resources. These resources should be non negotiable.
"The Green Party policy makes very clear that those wishing to contribute to our society should have the language support to enable them to fulfil their full potential.
"The resources for language training, whether it's for an immigrant or third generation resident, must be made available at the earliest opportunity."
Labour
"For children with English as a second language there needs to be a whole-school approach. That means that, as well as providing targeted support which can help a child's learning in school, we must also include parents in the education process, too.
"Families need to feel part of their school's community, and it is crucial that there are flexible, accessible and well-funded resources in place which can help parents and families improve their English so a child's educational development can continue at home."
Liberal Democrats
"We believe all children should have the very best education. It is essential that there is enough support for children where English is not their first language and will make sure there is sufficient resources available to help those families and carers.
"The impact of lockdown has been especially difficult for these children and we are committed to making sure they get all the help they need in the coming months."