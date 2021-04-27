Road shut after lorry spills diesel on the A14 near Ipswich
- Published
A lorry leaking diesel has caused a major A-road to be partially closed.
The A14 westbound, near junction 57 at Ipswich, was shut after the 7.5-tonne fuel truck spilt a "considerable amount of diesel" onto the carriageway, Highways England said.
Suffolk Police said the lorry had been removed and the road cleaned.
Highways England said it did not know what caused the lorry to spill the fuel and warned of delays of up to 60 minutes for drivers.
The carriageway was experiencing congestion between junction 57 before the Orwell Bridge and junction 55 for the A12 Copdock interchange.