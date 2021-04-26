Suffolk pub explosion: Heater 'was brought by customer'
A heater which exploded outside a pub, injuring three people, had been brought there by a customer, police said.
Two women in their 20s remain in hospital after the incident at The King's Head in Great Cornard, Suffolk, shortly before 22:00 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 20s was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening.
Suffolk Police said the appliance was believed to be a small portable fuel heater. The King's Head said its thoughts were with the injured people.
All three were taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, with one of the women transferred to Chelmsford Hospital in Essex.
Police had said their serious injuries were not life-threatening but potentially life-changing.
"We're limited on what we can say as this remains a police investigation," the pub said on its Facebook page.
"We can however confirm that the heating appliance was not one supplied by the pub, but was brought on to the premises without our knowledge.
"We have three of our customers with serious injuries, potentially life-changing.
"Our focus is on supporting the inquiry that is taking place while keeping them, and their families, at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Police carried out an investigation at the scene until Sunday afternoon, with an inquiry into the circumstances continuing.
The pub said it planned to reopen on Tuesday.
