Great Cornard: Three injured in 'explosion' outside pub
- Published
Three people sustained serious injuries in an "explosion" outside a pub.
Suffolk Police were called to the Kings Head, in Bures Road, Great Cornard, just before 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said the reported explosion was thought to have been caused by a heater.
"Two females and one male remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening but are potentially life-changing," Suffolk police said.
"Officers were called following reports of an explosion in the outside area of the Kings Head pub. It is believed the fire was caused by a small portable fuel heater."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.