Port of Felixstowe: Probe after lorry driver trapped by 40ft container
An investigation has begun at a port after a 40ft (12m) container was lowered and trapped a lorry driver inside his cab.
The man was cut free by fire crews at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday at Felixstowe in Suffolk.
A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said the driver had since been discharged from hospital.
He added: "A full investigation into the cause of the accident is being undertaken."
The BBC has contacted Suffolk Police for comment.
