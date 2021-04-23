BBC News

Port of Felixstowe: Probe after lorry driver trapped by 40ft container




An investigation has begun at a port after a 40ft (12m) container was lowered and trapped a lorry driver inside his cab.

The man was cut free by fire crews at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday at Felixstowe in Suffolk.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said the driver had since been discharged from hospital.

He added: "A full investigation into the cause of the accident is being undertaken."

The BBC has contacted Suffolk Police for comment.

