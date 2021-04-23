Local elections 2021: How do Suffolk councils spend your money?
- Published
Local elections will be held across Suffolk on Thursday 6 May.
People in Ipswich can cast their vote in the borough council election while the county council will also be holding a ballot.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, such as parking charges.
Here is how a representative £100 of your money is spent by these councils in these areas.
Ipswich Borough Council
The authority serves a population of about 136,000.
It has a budget of about £18m this year.
The council said its three "top priorities" were "protecting frontline council services, building quality and affordable homes for Ipswich people and bringing new jobs and investment to Ipswich".
Suffolk County Council
The area covered by the authority has an estimated population of 761,350.
In February the council approved its 2021/22 budget which comprised a spend of £597.9m on ongoing services and a capital programme of £113m.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk