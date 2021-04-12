A14 crash: Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash on the A14 in Suffolk.
Police were called at 08:15 BST to reports of an incident involving two cars at Woolpit, which led to tailbacks. At 09:50 there was a second collision involving a lorry and five other vehicles, the force said.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the first crash.
The westbound carriageway was blocked but had fully reopened by 14:30.
Suffolk Police said only minor injuries had been reported from both collisions.
The force said officers had seen drivers filming the collision scenes and warned people not to do so as their details could be recorded and "appropriate action taken for motoring offences".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk