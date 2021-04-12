Brandon murder inquiry: Woman named as Egle Vengaliene
A woman whose body was found in water in a country park has been named as Egle Vengaliene.
The 35-year-old's body was found at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, at 07:00 BST on Friday.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.
Suffolk Police said an initial post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of Ms Vengaliene, of Brandon, but additional tests were required.
A large area of the country park remains cordoned off while investigations continue.
Suffolk Police said Ipswich Magistrates' Court granted detectives additional time to question the man who was arrested on Friday afternoon.
The force said it was treating the case as an "isolated incident" and it did not believe there was any wider threat to the community.
