BBC News

Man and woman found dead at house in Woodbridge

Published
image captionTwo people were found dead at a property in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge

Police have launched an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead at a house.

The bodies were found at a property in Cumberland Street, in Woodbridge, Suffolk after police were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday.

A police cordon remains in place while an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

Suffolk Police said both the deceased were "known to each other" and there was "no wider threat to the community".

image captionPolice closed off Cumberland Street in Woodbridge as part of the investigation
image copyrightContributed
image captionDetectives were alerted to the deaths on Saturday evening

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk