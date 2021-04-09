BBC News

Sound City Ipswich: BC Camplight among 10 acts added to bill

image copyrightJordi Vidal
image captionWest Country singer Katy J Pearson saw her song Take Back The Radio get on BBC 6music's playlist

Ten more acts including BC Camplight and Katy J Pearson will play at the expanded Sound City Ipswich music festival, it has been announced.

The festival debuted as a one-day event in 2019, but only took place online last year due to the pandemic.

This year's event, which takes place in multiple venues in the town, will run over two days on 1 and 2 October.

Acts previously confirmed include Porridge Radio, Warmduscher and Big Joanie.

image captionUS multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight relocated to Manchester and records for the Bella Union label

The other acts added to the bill are Marlowe, Yard Act, Billie Marten, Bdrmm, PVA, Ebi Soda, Goya Gumbani and The Cool Greenhouse, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A Sound City Ipswich spokeswoman said: "Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year's eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town."

Venues will include the Corn Exchange, The Smokehouse on South Street and a daytime outdoor stage on Cornhill promoted by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk.

BC Camplight had been due to play at Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre earlier this year, but that was postponed due to the lockdown.

image captionYorkshire's Billie Marten, seen here at the BBC's Maida Vale studios, has a new album called Flora Fauna out later this year
image captionIpswich's Cornhill central square will again host an outdoor stage providing free entertainment, while the indoor venues will require a ticket
image copyrightEllie Smith
image captionSonic Youth's Thurston Moore released music by London-based Big Joanie after seeing them live

The event has been put together by Out Loud Music - a community interest company which hosts community radio, recording sessions, live gigs and music workshops for youngsters from its South Street Studios base, alongside the Sound City Liverpool event.

