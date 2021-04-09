Sound City Ipswich: BC Camplight among 10 acts added to bill
Ten more acts including BC Camplight and Katy J Pearson will play at the expanded Sound City Ipswich music festival, it has been announced.
The festival debuted as a one-day event in 2019, but only took place online last year due to the pandemic.
This year's event, which takes place in multiple venues in the town, will run over two days on 1 and 2 October.
Acts previously confirmed include Porridge Radio, Warmduscher and Big Joanie.
The other acts added to the bill are Marlowe, Yard Act, Billie Marten, Bdrmm, PVA, Ebi Soda, Goya Gumbani and The Cool Greenhouse, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Sound City Ipswich spokeswoman said: "Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year's eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town."
Venues will include the Corn Exchange, The Smokehouse on South Street and a daytime outdoor stage on Cornhill promoted by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk.
BC Camplight had been due to play at Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre earlier this year, but that was postponed due to the lockdown.
The event has been put together by Out Loud Music - a community interest company which hosts community radio, recording sessions, live gigs and music workshops for youngsters from its South Street Studios base, alongside the Sound City Liverpool event.
