Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk coast
Flood alerts have been issued for 15 areas of the Suffolk and Norfolk coast by the Environment Agency.
The Lowestoft coastguard issued a warning overnight after Oulton Broad flooded parts of Nicholas Everitt Park on Monday.
HM Coastguard said high tides on Tuesday morning could result in more flooding.
Parts of Norfolk experiencing high waters include the Rivers Bure, Waveney and Yare.
The Environment Agency said some coastal roads and footpaths were affected.
"Strong winds and a surge tide may cause large waves, and spray overtopping on the coast," said the Agency.
