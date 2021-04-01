One injured in Bury St Edmunds 'industrial incident'
An "industrial incident" in Suffolk has left one person injured, police have said.
Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue in Bury St Edmunds at about 15:00 BST.
Suffolk Police said there was no wider threat to the community. The fire service was also in attendance, the force confirmed.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed. A police cordon is in place at the scene.
