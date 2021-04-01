BBC News

One injured in Bury St Edmunds 'industrial incident'

Published
image captionOfficers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue at about 15:00 BST

An "industrial incident" in Suffolk has left one person injured, police have said.

Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue in Bury St Edmunds at about 15:00 BST.

Suffolk Police said there was no wider threat to the community. The fire service was also in attendance, the force confirmed.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed. A police cordon is in place at the scene.

image captionPolice said the incident posed no wider threat to the community

