Ipswich driveway murder inquiry: Man to be charged with killing Clive Wyard
A man is to be charged with murdering a grandfather-of-nine who died after being attacked on his driveway.
Clive Wyard, 74, was found unconscious with a fractured skull on Valley Road in Ipswich at 07:15 BST on 20 July 2018 and died on 1 August.
Rhys Burroughs, 33, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, will appear before the town's magistrates on 20 May where he is due to be formally charged with murder and attempted robbery.
He is currently in custody.
Suffolk Police said Mr Wyard, a grandfather-of-nine, had spent the evening of 19 July in the Royal George pub on Colchester Road, playing darts and taking part in a quiz, before leaving between 00:15 and 00:20 on 20 July.
He was seen on CCTV walking home along Colchester Road and Valley Road, about 200 yards from his home, at 00:37.
He was found collapsed on his driveway later that morning and died in hospital 12 days later.
Mr Wyard, a retired Felixstowe dock worker, had injuries to his head and face, including black eyes, a split cleft lip, a further cut to his lip, a deep cut to his cheek and other cuts to his body.
A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.
