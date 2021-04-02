Zain Hussein: Hollesley Bay inmate on run from prison
An inmate convicted of burglary, theft of motor vehicles and causing serious injury by dangerous driving has gone on the run from an open prison.
Zain Hussein, 22, was reported missing to Suffolk Police, from Hollesley Bay prison, at 09:15 GMT.
He should not be approached and if seen anyone should call 999, a police spokesman said.
The prisoner, serving a four year, two-month term, is 6.1ft (1.86m) tall with brown eyes and has a beard, he added.
