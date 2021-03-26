Suffolk: Fly-tipped tyres block country road
Dozens of tyres and piles of building material have been dumped in a country lane, completely blocking the road.
The fly-tipped waste was spotted earlier on Old London Road in Capel St Mary, in Suffolk.
Megan Baldry, who photographed the 50 or so tyres, said it was not the first time she had seen fly-tipping there, and on this occasion she had had to mount the verge to get past the piles.
The council said a team was clearing it and the road would reopen later.
Miss Baldry came across the obstruction at about 07:30 GMT while on the way to tend to her horses in a field in the village, a few miles south-west of Ipswich.
She had to carefully drive on the verge close to a deep ditch to get past the scattered tyres and piles of dumped plasterboard.
"It's right in the middle of the road and creating a massive problem for vehicles to be able to get through," she said.
"It's also a concern for emergency services - fire engines, ambulances, if they need to get through - that would be an issue, and wildlife could get injured in that as well."
She believes a lorry "just came down and tipped it all out".
"I'm not sure what was going through their minds when they did that, because at the end of the day someone else has now got to go out and pick all that up," Miss Baldry added.
Babergh District Council, which is responsible for clearing fly-tipped waste, said it had been made aware of the latest incident and was "investigating and clearing this, to enable the road to reopen promptly".
"The waste will be examined to find out where this has come from, and we will work with our enforcement team to prosecute anyone identified as being involved," a spokeswoman said.
