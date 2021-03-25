Swan stuck in tree at Flatford Mill rescued
A swan which was found stuck in a tree in a "sorry state" has been rescued.
The bird was spotted by a National Trust worker at Flatford Mill, Suffolk, and rescued with the help of the RSPCA.
Jessica Dayes, who attended the incident, said the male swan had been stuck for "quite a while".
"Because it all happened so near to a footpath fortunately someone spotted him," she said. "He had a surface wound to his wing and probably had a numb leg as a result of hanging how he was."
The bird was taken to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, in Orsett, to be checked over, she added.
"Luckily one of the National Trust staff members was quite tall so was able to bend the tree down so I could reach the swan and dislodge his foot from the two branches," Ms Dayes said of the incident, which happened on 11 March.
"He was a lucky swan."
