Latitude Festival in Suffolk will run at 'full capacity'
The organisers of Latitude Festival say the event will run at full capacity, with negative Covid tests a requirement of entry.
The four-day festival at Henham Park in Suffolk is scheduled to be held in July, having been cancelled last year.
Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, indie band Bastille and Snow Patrol have been announced as headline acts for 2021.
Founder Melvin Benn says the event will go ahead as long as "the prevailing situation in the UK is deemed safe".
On-site testing will ensure unvaccinated people are "clear before they enter the festival", he said.
Mr Benn said it was "all systems go" for 22 to 25 July, following the prime minister's announcement that there could be no limit on social contact in England by 21 June.
"We'd like to reassure you all that we are working hard behind the scenes and will be following all government guidelines and legislation to ensure Latitude is safe for all.
"We are confident that our hard work in conforming to the protocols, plus the fact that all adults are due to have been offered the vaccine, plus the news of large-scale test events in April and May will mean that we really can go ahead," he added.
Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their slot at Latitude in 2019 due to illness.
The band were the first ever headliners on the Friday night in 2006, when the Obelisk stage was in a big tent.
"Without them there would be no Latitude, because until you get your first headliner to say yes, you almost haven't got a show.
"They were the very first act to say 'yes, we will come and headline this new show'," he added.
