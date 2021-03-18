Antony Gormley Aldeburgh beach sculptures sold after artist objection
Sculptures by Sir Antony Gormley which were laid on a beach - to the artist's disapproval - are to be removed.
The four iron bollards were placed on the beach at Aldeburgh, in Suffolk, by owner Caroline Wiseman in August.
Angel of the North sculptor Sir Antony told the council their position was a "misrepresentation" of his work.
Ms Wiseman said Sir Antony's reaction was "sad" and "unnecessary" and she had since decided to sell the pieces to a private collector.
The sculptures - which some had likened to "sex toys" and "giant dog poo" - had been bought for a "good sum" and would be removed soon, she added.
"I didn't want to sell them, I wanted them to stay here on the beach forever and ever, for the enjoyment of everyone in Aldeburgh, but it's not to be," she said.
Sir Antony voiced his disapproval after Ms Wiseman applied for retrospective planning permission, which she has now withdrawn.
In a letter to East Suffolk Council, a representative said the artist objected on the grounds that the bollards were "functional pieces of urban design" and were meant to "stand upright".
Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Ms Wiseman said she was "so sad" when she heard Sir Antony's objection, and believed he was being "controlling and dictatorial".
The 220lb (100kg) pieces, titled Oval, Peg, Penis and Snowman, had been bought by Ms Wiseman in 2001 and, she said, would not stand upright in shingle.
Sir Antony also objected to Ms Wiseman changing the name of the group to Quartet (Sleeping), 2001, which Ms Wiseman said was done partly because they were displayed lying down.
"When one buys a work by an artist it's up to you to display it how you want to," she said. "He didn't need to be like that, it's unnecessary.
"He's really denied the people of Aldeburgh and visitors of a beautiful artwork on the beach."
She said the sale was nevertheless "brilliant news" for Aldeburgh as she would use the funds to repaint her gallery, the Lookout tower, which, for now, has views of the sculptures.
Sir Antony's studio declined to comment further.
