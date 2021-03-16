Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's drink-driving case adjourned
- Published
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's court case over a drink-driving charge has been adjourned for four months.
The 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving an Audi Q8 in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, on 30 August.
He previously pleaded not guilty to drink-driving during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
Mr Norwood, who joined Ipswich in 2019, was due to stand trial on Tuesday, but the case was put back to 12 July.
He is accused of having 58 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres.
Sixth-placed Ipswich have a League One match at Fleetwood Town this evening.
An Ipswich spokesman said Mr Norwood was injured and not available for selection.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk