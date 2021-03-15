RAF Honington: Unit disbanded in sexual abuse investigation
- Published
A unit within the RAF Regiment has been disbanded while sexual abuse allegations are investigated.
It is understood the allegations relate to an airman appearing to be sexually assaulted with a piece of mortar equipment.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs at the Commons he was "appalled" by reports of the incident.
The unit involved was the Support Weapons Flight based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, said Mr Wallace.
It has been temporarily disbanded pending the outcome of an investigation, which was expected to be carried out swiftly, the RAF said.
'Bullying has no place'
Mr Wallace said: "The RAF police are investigating the incident and the victims have been offered our full support.
"The Chief of the Air Staff and I had a discussion about the incident over the weekend and he has, with my support, acted quickly.
"He has removed officers from the immediate chain of command without prejudice pending the findings of a police investigation and the unit involved, the Support Weapons Flight, will be disbanded with immediate effect.
"Bullying, harassment and discrimination has no place in our armed forces, and neither I nor the Chief of the Air Staff tolerate it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk