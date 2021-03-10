Suffolk binman suffers 'life-changing' injuries in lorry crash
A refuse collector suffered "life-changing" injuries in a crash with a bin lorry.
Suffolk Police said emergency services were called to the incident on Dewar Lane in Kesgrave, Suffolk, at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday.
It said the man, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
East Suffolk Council confirmed it was aware of an incident involving one of its bin lorries and a worker.
It said it was currently investigating what had happened and had no further information at this stage.
Police said the man had "life-changing" injuries and an investigation was under way.
The force appealed for witnesses.
