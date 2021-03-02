Covid-19: Beccles couple Ivor and Pansy Warren reunited after separation
An elderly couple have had a "wonderful" reunion after Covid-19 forced them apart for the longest time in almost seven decades.
Ivor and Pansy Warren, who married in 1955, had to live apart for three months due to lockdown restrictions following his stay in hospital.
"It was horrible not being able to see Pansy," said Mr Warren, 98.
They were brought together again in a shared room at a care home in Beccles, Suffolk, just before Christmas.
"We have been together for 65 years and I love her very much so the time apart was difficult, especially as it was the longest we've ever been without each other," added Mr Warren.
The couple were first separated when Mr Warren had to go into hospital, and he then went to a care home while his 87-year-old wife lived with their daughter Davina.
Before reuniting they had to spend 10 days in isolation in separate rooms.
'How lucky we are'
"It was upsetting and not very nice being separated as I love being with Ivor," said Mrs Warren.
"Our reunion was wonderful though.
"I was over the moon to be able to see him and to hug him again, and we were able to have a lovely Valentine's Day together.
"Now that we've been apart, I'm reminded just how lucky we are to have each other."
The couple have two daughters, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Asked for the secret of a long marriage, Mrs Warren said couples should "tell each other you love each other every day" and resolve any arguments before bedtime, adding: "Never go to sleep upset with one another."
Mr Warren said: "Accept your partner for who they are, respect them and be loyal. You must always be loyal.
"Be affectionate too, and remember that as long as you have each other, you have everything you need."