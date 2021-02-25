BBC News

Ipswich murder investigation: Man arrested after woman found dead

image captionForensics officers have been examining the block in Foundry Lane, Ipswich

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.

Paramedics alerted the police at about 03:30 GMT after they were called to a flat in Foundry Lane, Ipswich.

Suffolk Police arrived to find a woman aged in her 60s dead inside the apartment.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious and a 55-year-old man from Ipswich has been taken into custody for questioning, said police.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, they added.

image captionA woman in her 60s was found dead in a flat in Foundry Lane, Ipswich

