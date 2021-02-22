Kesgrave shooting: Teen denies attempted murder of boy on school run
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has denied the attempted murder of a boy who was shot in the face as he walked to school.
The victim, aged 15, was wounded on the Grange Farm housing estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September.
He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition.
The defendant, who is from the Woodbridge area and cannot be named, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court where he denied four related charges.
He denied unlawfully wounding the boy with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger the boy's life.
The defendant also denied two counts of possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury - one count in respect of the boy, and one in respect of another person.
Police said last week that the boy remained in hospital and was in a stable condition.
The defendant was remanded in youth detention for a trial that is due to begin in May.