Cat deaths in Suffolk linked to 'antifreeze' poisoning
- Published
An animal charity is investigating the possibility of antifreeze poisoning after 11 cats died in the same area.
The RSPCA said it was trying to find out if the incidents, in Kessingland in Suffolk, were "accidental or deliberate".
Pet owner Andy Pollard said he had been left "devastated" when three of his cats were put down after ingesting a "toxic substance".
He said he had been alerted to eight other cat deaths locally.
Mr Pollard, who lives in the Francis Road area, said his six-year-old called Felix became ill on 10 December when he would not eat and appeared lethargic.
He was taken to the vets where blood tests "indicated he could have ingested antifreeze", the RSPCA said.
Six weeks later, 18-month-old Ethel started displaying the same symptoms and, four days later, the same thing happened to Tabitha, who was four years old.
All three were put to sleep.
"We have all been left devastated by what has happened to our beloved cats; they are part of the family and it's just heart-breaking to have seen them suffer," Mr Pollard said.
He believed eight other cats "died in suspicious circumstances with symptoms similar to that of poisoning".
Natalie Bartle, RSPCA inspector, said: "We do not know if these were accidental incidents or deliberate but we would ask for everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals, including antifreeze, and make sure it is secure and out of the way."
Some of the symptoms of poisoning were "vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures and difficulty breathing", she added.
Deliberately poisoning a protected animal is an offence and carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine, the charity said.
