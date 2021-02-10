Snow: Suffolk Covid vaccine centres and most schools reopen
- Published
All vaccination centres which closed due to heavy snow falls across Suffolk were due to reopen on Wednesday.
The hubs at Trinity Park, Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, Woodbridge, Debenham, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds had shut for two days due to hazardous conditions.
The EpiCentre in Haverhill which reopened on Tuesday will also be open.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow remains in place across much of the region until 23:59 GMT.
The large vaccination centres at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich and Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds are run by the NHS Essex Partnership University Foundation Trust, (EPUFT) and the more localised centres at Trinity Park just east of Ipswich, Woodbridge Community Hall, Debenham Community Centre, The Mix in Stowmarket and the Haverhill centre are run by the Suffolk GP Federation.
The EPUFT said that anyone who has an appointment booked and would prefer not to travel in poor weather, can rebook.
More than 200 schools, which have been open for children of key workers, had been closed to all pupils on Monday and Tuesday. Most are reopening on Wednesday but some remain closed and are listed on Suffolk County Council's school closures page online.
For the latest forecast, visit BBC Weather.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk