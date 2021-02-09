Snow: Suffolk Covid vaccine centres and schools closed for second day
- Published
A number of vaccination centres and schools remain closed as snow continues to fall across Suffolk.
The Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, Trinity Park, Woodbridge Community Hall, Debenham Community Centre, The Mix in Stowmarket and Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds all remain shut.
The EpiCentre in Haverhill is due to reopen for part of the day.
Anyone due to get a jab was being asked to rebook or wait to be contacted.
The large vaccination centres are run by the NHS Essex Partnership University Foundation Trust, while more localised centres are run by the Suffolk GP Federation.
More than 200 schools, which have been open for children of key workers, remain closed to all pupils.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow was put in place across much of the region until 23:59 GMT on Wednesday.
Suffolk Police urged people only go out if necessary and to slow down if driving.
"Keep the roads as clear as possible for the essential workers and keep yourself safe," a spokesman said.
"If you go too fast and leave your car in a ditch, you are inconvenienced for the whole week, instead of the 40 seconds you will be late to your destination."
John Clements, head of operations at Suffolk Highways, said there were "still some challenging areas" getting drifting snow, but farmers had been out clearing the roads.
Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, said since Storm Darcy hit on Sunday there had been a "constant stream of snow flurries".
"Some places have over a foot of level snow in the county because the strong wings are causing drifts of several feet, so there's quite a bit of snow out there."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk