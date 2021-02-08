Storm Darcy: Suffolk Covid vaccination centres and schools close due to snow
- Published
Five of Suffolk's Covid-19 vaccination centres remain shut, after closing early on Sunday due to heavy snow.
The centres, run by the Suffolk GP Federation, are in Debenham, Haverhill, Trinity Park near Ipswich, Stowmarket and Woodbridge.
An Met Office amber warning is in place across much of the east of England until 12:00 GMT - meaning travel disruption and power cuts are likely.
More than 200 schools are closed to all pupils and some roads have been closed.
On Sunday, the vaccinations sites at Trinity Park, Woodbridge Community Hall, Debenham Community Centre and The Mix in Stowmarket closed at 12:00, while the EpiCentre in Haverhill shut at 16:00.
The Federation said they would remain closed on Monday "due to snowy conditions and for safety reasons" and a decision had not yet been made about reopening on Tuesday.
"Site managers and booking team staff are notifying patients by text and phone, and are advising them about how to make a new appointment for the coming week," a statement said.
Under current national restrictions, only children of critical workers, vulnerable children and young people have been attending school in person, but more than 200 schools were closed to all pupils on Monday, with others only partially open.
The A140 was closed just before midnight with police saying several cars were abandoned by drivers - but it has since reopened.
Debenham Road in Mickfield was also shut.
Suffolk Highways tweeted that it had been working through the night to treat priority roads but were "up against snowdrifts, stuck vehicles and impassable roads".
It said the B1115, north of Hitcham, had "snowdrifts higher than our ploughs" and had been asking farmers to help them clear the roads.
Here is #B1115 just north of #Hitcham. One of the 6 wheelers, our biggest vehicle. We’re seeing snowdrifts higher than our ploughs.— Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 8, 2021
Farmers are being contacted to support clearance & we’re focussing our resource on keeping our highest priority roads open.
Stay home, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Zf7rV7STmv
Avoid Ellough Road in #Worlingham as snow drifting across road and cars stuck.@BBJournal24 @Suff_highways @SuffolkPolice @CllrElfrede pic.twitter.com/QaZQeK7Jgf— BorderBus (@BorderBus) February 8, 2021
