Suffolk PCC election: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
Voters will head to the polls to elect Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on 6 May.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year. These are the candidates (listed alphabetically):
Elizabeth Hughes, Labour
The daughter of a former police sergeant who is an Ipswich Borough councillor and was the Labour candidate for South Suffolk in the 2019 general election.
Tim Passmore, Conservatives
Suffolk's incumbent PCC who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. Prior to taking on the role of the PCC, he was the leader of Mid Suffolk District Council.
James Sandbach, Liberal Democrats
A Saxmundham town councillor who was the Liberal Democrats' parliamentary candidate for Suffolk Coastal in 2015 and 2017 and for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in 2019.